Club and concert series to be hosted at Cannery Lodge

A building on south shore of the Kenai River mouth - which over the years has been a fish cannery, a resort, and a logistics center - took on yet another new role Sunday night: as a venue for touring musicians. A performance by jazz and blues pianist Tom Hunter opened the new Cannery Club and was the start of regular concerts at the site, according to Robb Justice, a local musician who will be booking acts to play there.

