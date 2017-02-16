Assembly votes to introduce invocation elimination ordinance
The public will finally get a formal chance to weigh in on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly's invocation practice in March. In a narrow 5-4 vote, the assembly voted to introduce assembly member Willy Dunne's ordinance that would eliminate the invocation from the proceedings.
