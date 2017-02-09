Alaska's new judges: Walker appoints ...

Alaska's new judges: Walker appoints four to superior courts and one to hear appeals

Gov. Bill Walker on Thursday announced appointments to Superior Court judgeships around Alaska as well as his pick for the Alaska Court of Appeals. The four newly named Superior Court judges will serve in Bethel, Nome, Dillingham and Kenai.

