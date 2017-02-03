4 apply for Gilman's assembly seat
Shauna Thornton, Hal Smalley, Jill Schaefer and Thomas Randell Daly have submitted their names as candidates to replace former assembly member Blaine Gilman, who resigned from the assembly in January after moving to a house outside the boundaries of his district. The application period closed Thursday afternoon, and the assembly will interview Gilman's replacement during the committee meetings before the general assembly meeting on Feb. 14 and vote on the appointment at the general meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|fishbatMedia
|14
|Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv...
|Sep '16
|Marie Baker Harmon
|1
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|19
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC