4 apply for Gilman's assembly seat

Shauna Thornton, Hal Smalley, Jill Schaefer and Thomas Randell Daly have submitted their names as candidates to replace former assembly member Blaine Gilman, who resigned from the assembly in January after moving to a house outside the boundaries of his district. The application period closed Thursday afternoon, and the assembly will interview Gilman's replacement during the committee meetings before the general assembly meeting on Feb. 14 and vote on the appointment at the general meeting.

