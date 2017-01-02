With relaxed regs, Cook Inlet saltwat...

With relaxed regs, Cook Inlet saltwater-king anglers get a bonus

For king salmon anglers working Cook Inlet, the Alaska Board of Fisheries meeting last month in Homer offered some good news for salt-water anglers willing to brave chilly weather for a chance to catch beefy kings during what used to be the offseason. The board now considers September a winter month, something that may help king salmon fishermen interested in bringing home more chinook filets while allowing the board, as it said in a press release, to provide "for additional sport fishing opportunity."

