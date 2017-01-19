Survey: 1 in 3 Alaska women are stalked
That's the estimate released by the University of Alaska Anchorage Justice Center and the Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault this week. The results from their 2015 statewide Alaska Victimization Survey released Tuesday also show one in 17 adult Alaska women responded that they had been stalked within the last year.
