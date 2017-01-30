Smyth wins Tustumena 200 sled dog race
Kasilof musher Tim Osmar heads out the starting chute at the beginning of the T200 race on Saturday. After a three-year hiatus, the Kenai Peninsula's Tustumena 200 sled dog race was finally able to celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend.
