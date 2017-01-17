School district continues work on transgender policy
School district administrators and board members are working on guidelines for how the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District should accommodate transgender students. National controversy arose last year when North Carolina's state legislature passed a bill requiring individuals to use bathrooms aligning with the gender on their birth certificates.
