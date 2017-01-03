Right place, right time: Moose Federa...

Right place, right time: Moose Federation driver aids snowmachiner

This photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 on Kalifornsky Beach Road between Kenai and Soldotna shows under the hood of a snowmobile that caught fire and was put out by passerby Laurie Speakman, a volunteer driver for the Alaska Moose Federation on the Kenai Peninsula. She used two fire extinguishers to subdue the flames, one from home and one from her truck used to salvage moose, when she noticed a teen in distress on the side of the road.

