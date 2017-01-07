Rescued tapes show Kenai Peninsula hi...

Rescued tapes show Kenai Peninsula history conference in 1974

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

A demure box logged in the Alaska State Library Historical Collections in Juneau has produced long-lost films of a Kenai Peninsula history conference. The films, taken in 1974 as part of the history conference held in honor of the 100th anniversary of the U.S. purchase of Alaska from Russia, had long since been buried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13) Sep '16 fishbatMedia 14
News Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv... Sep '16 Marie Baker Harmon 1
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... Jul '16 howironic2 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 19
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,227

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC