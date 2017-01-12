Ready to weather the storm
If there's a bright spot in the recent headlines regarding Alaska's economy, it's this: on the Kenai Peninsula, the bad news isn't nearly as bad as it could be. That's not to say that everything is coming up roses - there's not as much work available in the oil patch as there was just a few years ago, and the effects are starting to ripple through the rest of the economy.
