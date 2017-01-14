Winter days

Winter days

Snow begins to fly in the mountains around Skilak Lake near the Skyline Trail on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 near Cooper Landing, Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula saw a warm day Friday, with temperatures up to 20 degrees on parts of the peninsula, but will plunge into a cold snap along with the rest of the state in the coming week.

