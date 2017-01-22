Open for business
Devon Gonzalez, a Medicenter employee, works at the reception desk at the medical center's new Integrative Medicine Clinic on Trading Bay Road on Saturday in Kenai. Integrative medicine is a holistic approach to wellness that includes both medical treatment and other natural therapies, in which a patient and the physician are partners in the healing process, according to Duke University's integrative medicine center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|fishbatMedia
|14
|Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv...
|Sep '16
|Marie Baker Harmon
|1
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|19
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC