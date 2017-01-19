The light of a sinking winter sun penetrates a thicket of trees near Kenai's Warren Ames Bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska. This week Alaska has sat under a cold trough of low-pressure air moving from Siberia, according to the National Weather Service's Fairbanks-based lead meteorologist Christopher Cox, creating temperatures that remained subzero for most of Wednesday and Thursday.

