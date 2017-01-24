End of the deep freeze

7 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Icicles hang from the roof of Veronica's Cafe in Old Town on Monday in Kenai. After a deep freeze last week, the Kenai Peninsula is predicted to see rising temperatures this week, with the central peninsula marking a high of 19 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and predicted highs in the upper 30s by Thursday, with chances of snow or even rain.

