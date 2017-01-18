Cold front

Cold front

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Bergs of ice sit in a steaming Kenai River while the air temperature hovers around -6 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday upstream of the Warren Ames Bridge in Kenai. With the National Weather Service predicting subzero to single-digit temperatures for most of the remaining week, Red Cross of Alaska Regional Communications Officer Lisa Miller recommends preparations such as bringing pets inside, insulating windows with plastic, keeping vehicle gas tanks full to prevent the fuel line from freezing, keeping fuel-burning equipment outside and opening interior doors to allow heat to circulate through the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13) Sep '16 fishbatMedia 14
News Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv... Sep '16 Marie Baker Harmon 1
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 19
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC