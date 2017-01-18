Cold front
Bergs of ice sit in a steaming Kenai River while the air temperature hovers around -6 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday upstream of the Warren Ames Bridge in Kenai. With the National Weather Service predicting subzero to single-digit temperatures for most of the remaining week, Red Cross of Alaska Regional Communications Officer Lisa Miller recommends preparations such as bringing pets inside, insulating windows with plastic, keeping vehicle gas tanks full to prevent the fuel line from freezing, keeping fuel-burning equipment outside and opening interior doors to allow heat to circulate through the home.
