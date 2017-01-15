Peninsula schools take part in orchestra concert
Kenai Peninsula students will get a chance to play and sing along with the Kenai Peninsula Orchestra in a set of concerts this week. Through a program assembled at Carnegie Hall in New York City, elementary school students around the country are learning about music in cooperation with local orchestras.
