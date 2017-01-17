Offshore oil platforms in Cook Inlet.
State oil regulators are threatening to hit an independent oil and gas company with $771,000 in fines for failing to properly seal two exploration wells in the Cook Inlet region, and for failing to respond to proposed enforcement actions. A senior adviser for the company, Nordaq Energy, said it hopes to avoid the sanctions by completing the required work this spring and summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|fishbatMedia
|14
|Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv...
|Sep '16
|Marie Baker Harmon
|1
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|19
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC