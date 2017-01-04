Now's ideal time to book public-use cabin for a mid-summer Alaska getaway
The U.S. Forest Service Spencer Bench cabin is perched high above the surrounding landscape and Spencer Glacier. It's thrilling to actually have winter in Southcentral again, but don't get so caught up playing in the snow that you miss the chance to reserve one of Alaska's spectacular public-use cabins for a summer outing.
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|fishbatMedia
|14
|Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv...
|Sep '16
|Marie Baker Harmon
|1
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha...
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|19
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
