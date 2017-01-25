New plaintiff to join lawsuit against borough
The lawsuit against the Kenai Peninsula Borough over its assembly invocation policy is on its way back to state court, with a new plaintiff. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska originally filed its lawsuit against the borough in Alaska Superior Court in Anchorage.
