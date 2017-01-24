Making connections

Sandra Groller gets a massage from Caitlin Sparks, the owner of Kenai Peninsula Massage Therapy, at the Project Homeless Connect event at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex on Tuesday in Soldotna. Sparks, who shared a booth with Heather Rasch of Mountain Magic Massage, was one of 34 providing services to those experiencing homelessness or near homelessness at the event, now in its 6th year.

