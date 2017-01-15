KRSMA board asks for sunset on dipnet bank closure proposal

In this July 20, 2016 photo, a dipnetter walks along the banks of the lower Kenai River downstream of the Warren Ames Bridge in Kenai, Alaska. The citizen advisory board for the Kenai River Special Management Area wants to see an end date set on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game's request to close part of the lower river to dipnetting from shore.

