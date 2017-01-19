Kenaitze greenhouse to sprout in Old Town Kenai
A grassy spot in Old Town Kenai next to the parking lot of the Kenaitze Indian Tribe's Dena'ina Wellness Center may be occupied next summer by gardens, raised plant beds, and a 1,512 square-foot greenhouse full of vegetables and plants that the local Dena'ina Native people traditionally used for food and medicine. This summer the Dena'ina Wellness Center's Traditional Healing program hosted workshops about traditional and contemporary ways to use local plants as food and medicine.
