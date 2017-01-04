Kenai Wildlife Refuge begining to track solar energy
When the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge opened its new visitors center in May 2015, one new feature was a pair of 60-square meter solar arrays. Though the solar panels have since been online and off-setting the electricity the visitors center building consumes from the grid, refuge staff didn't know until recently how much power they were generating.
