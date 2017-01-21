Kenai sells bowling alley

After 11 months of receiving offers and holding negotiations, the Kenai City Council has sold the former AlaskaLanes Bowling Alley, a closed business located on the Kenai Spur Highway near the Three Bears grocery store, to Dean You for $450,000. You is the registered owner of the Anchorage-based PacRim Commercial Consulting, according to state business license records.

