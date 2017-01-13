Kenai Borough invocation lawsuit moves to federal court
The lawsuit, filed Dec. 14 in Anchorage Superior Court by the ACLU of Alaska, claims the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly's invocation policy is discriminatory. Borough attorney Kevin Clarkson filed a motion Jan. 9 to move the case from the state court to the U.S. District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|fishbatMedia
|14
|Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv...
|Sep '16
|Marie Baker Harmon
|1
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|19
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC