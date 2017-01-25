Kassik's takes top prizes at beer, barley wine fest
Debara and Frank Kassik inspect their new awards from the 2017 Great Alaska Beer and Barley Wine Festival alongside their award from the same festival last year Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Kassik's Brewery in North Kenai, Alaska. The couple won 1st place this year for their Buffalo Head Barley Wine, and 1st place in the winter seasonal category for their Barrel Aged Statny Statny.
