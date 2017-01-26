It's happening: Tustumena 200 gets to 30th anniversary after 4 tries

The 30th anniversary of the Tustumena 200 Sled Dog Race has been a long time coming - in fact it's four years overdue. Where race organizers have been foiled by poor weather and lack of snow on the Kenai Peninsula in the past, they finally surged forward this year on the 200-mile trail through the Caribou Hills and all the way down to East End Road in Homer.

