In reply to critics, agency proposes more transparency for well-fracking requests
In an apparent bow to critics and to increase transparency in state government decisions, the state's oil-well regulator on Wednesday has proposed notifying the public and accepting comments on applications for hydraulic fracturing operations. The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission currently does not issue public notices or hold hearings when an operator applies for a permit to drill a well and frack it to increase oil and gas production.
