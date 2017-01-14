Good luck in Juneau
The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in on Tuesday, and we'd like to take a moment to wish our Kenai Peninsula legislators good luck over the coming months in Juneau. Alaska lawmakers certainly have their work cut out for them, and their primary focus is sure to be the state's fiscal situation, and taking significant steps to address a $3 billion or so budget gap.
