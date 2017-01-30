DOT plans work to repair 2012 flood effects

This summer the Alaska Department of Transportation will be repairing and replacing culverts and lining shorelines with rock at four sites on the Kenai Peninsula damaged by water and erosion in the autumn floods of 2012. DOT Project Manager Matt Tanaka said the highest-priority repairs will be made at Mile 9.4 of Kalifornsky Beach Road, where a culvert allows water to flow under the road bed from the wetlands on the east into Cook Inlet on the west.

