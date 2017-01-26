Central Peninsula Hospital receives d...

Central Peninsula Hospital receives detox center grant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna will get $500,000 from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services to fund a detox facility with six to eight beds for the Kenai and Soldotna area. The award will provide startup and initial operational costs, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13) Sep '16 fishbatMedia 14
News Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv... Sep '16 Marie Baker Harmon 1
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 19
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,597 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC