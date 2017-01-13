Board of Game approves Kenai wolf con...

Board of Game approves Kenai wolf control program

The Alaska Board of Game reauthorized a proposal to reduce the Kenai Peninsula wolf population on Jan. 9. It aims to increase the region's annual moose harvest by reducing the number of predators. The proposal would allow Fish and Game and members of the public to kill wolves in the area north of Kachemak Bay through July 2022.

