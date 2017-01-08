Assembly to consider advance loans before bond issuance
Two public projects may get advances from the Kenai Peninsula Borough's general fund before revenue bonds are issued to pay for them. Voters approved two bond issuances on the October 2016 municipal regular election ballot.
