Assembly resolution: Members only speak for themselves
A resolution planned for hearing at the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly would clarify that each assembly member's opinions about the assembly's controversial invocation policy are his or her own. The resolution, submitted by assembly member Dale Bagley, clarifies that any opinions given by members of the assembly do not represent the intention of the assembly as a whole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|fishbatMedia
|14
|Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv...
|Sep '16
|Marie Baker Harmon
|1
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|19
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC