Assembly declines to change invocation policy

Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The policy, which the assembly passed in October, is the subject of a recently-filed lawsuit against the borough. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska claims in the lawsuit that the rules are discriminatory because they require anyone who is giving the invocation to be a member of a religious group with an established presence on the Kenai Peninsula or a chaplain serving fire departments, law enforcement agencies, hospitals or other similar organizations.

