Alaskans have a right to know facts about fracking

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

I attended a recent public hearing before the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, and I was frankly shocked by the undisguised lack of civility, unprofessional decorum and personal deprecation I witnessed. As our nation grapples with incredible strife and discord, and as our state faces some of the most pressing problems since statehood, it's vitally important that "we Alaskans" engage in public debate and dialogue that's respectful and productive.

