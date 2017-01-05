Alaskans have a right to know facts about fracking

I attended a recent public hearing before the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, and I was frankly shocked by the undisguised lack of civility, unprofessional decorum and personal deprecation I witnessed. As our nation grapples with incredible strife and discord, and as our state faces some of the most pressing problems since statehood, it's vitally important that "we Alaskans" engage in public debate and dialogue that's respectful and productive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.