A caribou browses in wetlands in Kenai, Alaska in this Sept. 6, 2012, ...

Alberta's plan to restore a dwindling caribou herd by penning off a large tract of forest for pregnant cows would only produce "naive" calves that wouldn't survive outside the fence, says a scientific paper. The paper, published recently in the journal Animals, also says the government has overstated how much protected land the Little Smoky herd -- nearly wiped out by the effects of industry -- will need to survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.