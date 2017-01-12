A caribou browses in wetlands in Kena...

A caribou browses in wetlands in Kenai, Alaska in this Sept. 6, 2012, ...

Alberta's plan to restore a dwindling caribou herd by penning off a large tract of forest for pregnant cows would only produce "naive" calves that wouldn't survive outside the fence, says a scientific paper. The paper, published recently in the journal Animals, also says the government has overstated how much protected land the Little Smoky herd -- nearly wiped out by the effects of industry -- will need to survive.

