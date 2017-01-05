2 file for borough mayor race
Though there are still nearly 10 months before Kenai Peninsula Borough residents will pick their new borough mayor, two people have already thrown their hats into the ring for the position. Sterling resident Charlie Pierce filed a letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission in mid-October, approximately a year ahead of the election.
