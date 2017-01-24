1 dead in fatal Kenai Spur wreck

1 dead in fatal Kenai Spur wreck

Kenai resident Michael Thomas Grisham, 50, was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck east on the Spur when a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup traveling west crossed over the center line and hit Grisham's truck on the driver's side near the highway's intersection with Beaver Loop Road, according to a release from the Kenai Police Department. Police responded to the wreck just before 6 p.m., and Grisham was taken to Central Peninsula Hospital by the Kenai Fire Department where he was pronounced dead, police wrote in the release.

