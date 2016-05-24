Yes, scientists say, Alaska wildfires...

Yes, scientists say, Alaska wildfires linked to climate change

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Flames from the Funny River Wildfire flare up on May 24, 2016 in Soldotna, Alaska. The wildfire started unusually early in the season and burned nearly 200,000 acres on the Kenai Peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13) Sep '16 fishbatMedia 14
News Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv... Sep '16 Marie Baker Harmon 1
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... Jul '16 howironic2 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 19
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,928

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC