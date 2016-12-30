Tiny Nikiski makes ambitious bid to b...

Tiny Nikiski makes ambitious bid to become Alaska's biggest city

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Amid frustrations with road maintenance and other services provided by the Kenai Peninsula Borough, residents in the tiny town of Nikiski want to become Alaska's largest city, by many leaps and even more bounds. More than 300 petitioners from the unincorporated town, an industrial base for the oil and gas industry in Cook Inlet, are asking the state for the chance to vote on whether Nikiski can become a home-rule city stretching 5,480 square miles - bigger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, which together have 96 incorporated towns and cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13) Sep '16 fishbatMedia 14
News Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv... Sep '16 Marie Baker Harmon 1
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... Jul '16 howironic2 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 19
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC