Taking root

Mike Harris nodded up at the corners of the ceiling, where spherical black lenses glinted in the weak winter light. The rest of the room at Croy's Enterprises on Pine Street outside Soldotna, a combined marijuana retail, grow and manufacturing business with a planned pipe shop as well, was outfitted with cedar woodwork and a fresh coat of paint, with cloth draped over the glass display cases to protect them during the work.

