State monitoring spill at Tesoro pipeline facility near Cook Inlet

Workers at a Tesoro facility on the Kenai Peninsula are cleaning up contaminated soil and snow after more than 120 gallons of oily water spilled out of a pipeline near Cook Inlet. The company notified the state of the spill at its Kenai Pipeline Facility on Dec. 18. Jade Gamble, who works in spill response with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, has been doing site visits ever since.

