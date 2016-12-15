Request for public comment before fracking gets heated
Tensions over hydraulic fracturing in Alaska were underscored at a Thursday hearing when the chair of a state regulatory agency called one person's testimony "bulls-," and the governor's top oil and gas adviser attacked the same person for insulting the state. The target of the comments were Bob Shavelson, executive director of Cook Inletkeeper, a group asking the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to issue public notice and allow a public comment period before oil and gas wells are hydraulically fractured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|fishbatMedia
|14
|Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv...
|Sep '16
|Marie Baker Harmon
|1
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha...
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|19
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC