Vanessa Wilkison, a member of the Anchorage-based Fireweed Flutes quartet, performs a solo piece on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Christ Lutheran Church in Kenai. Wilkison traveled to Kenai to play in a free flute and violin concert featuring students of flautist Tomoka Raften and violinist Ida Pearson.

