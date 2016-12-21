Our New Podiatrist: Dr. Harry Cotler
Dr. Harry Cotler, of Soldotna, will be serving our Seward Community on a recurring basis with his podiatry clinic operated out of Providence Hospital every 4-6 weeks. He plans to be back in Seward the last week in January, likely Wednesday, January 25th.
