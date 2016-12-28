Kenaitze Tribe launches joint-jurisdiction court
Kenaitze Chief Judge, Kimberley Sweet standing with the seal of her tribe and flags at the tribal court in Kenai. Kenaitze Indian Tribe in Kenai is partnering with the State of Alaska to develop the state's first joint-jurisdiction therapeutic court.
