Kenai manager anticipates difficult future budgeting

Declining sales taxes, anticipated reductions in state revenue sharing and pension funding, the rearrangement of a state meal program, and a probable rise in the cost of health care may complicate Kenai's attempts to balance its budget in the coming years, according to Kenai City Manager Rick Koch. At a Dec. 13 Kenai City Council worksession, Koch asked council members to consider that revenue this year may be $436,563 less than anticipated, and that a "worst case" scenario for funding in 2017 could result a budget deficit of $974,540 for the fiscal year that will start in July 2017.

