Greener pastures

Steve Chamberlain, owner of Charlie's Pizza, leans on the counter during the end of a lunch shift Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 at the restaurant in Nikiski, Alaska. Chamberlain will close shop on Jan. 1, 2017 and begin the transition to a new business, Everett's Acres Farm and Feed, that will sell a variety of animal feed and fresh produce grown by Chamberlain in an on-site greenhouse.

